Last-place Kings get 4th straight win by beating Coyotes 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Thursday night.

Jake Muzzin also scored for the last-place Kings, who have won a season-high four consecutive games. Jonathan Quick made 26 saves.

Jakob Chychrun had a power-play goal and Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Coyotes, who won their previous two.

Brown put the Kings ahead 2-1 just 17 seconds into the third with a shot from the right circle past Kumper's left shoulder. Brown has scored a team-leading 10 goals in 27 games after missing the start of the season because of a broken finger.

Nick Cousins had an apparent Coyotes goal overturned in the second period for making incidental contact with Quick prior to scoring.

The Kings tied it 1-all at 18:39 of the first when Muzzin's shot deflected off three Coyotes, ultimately striking the visor of defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and caroming in.

Kyle Clifford had the secondary assist for his 100th career point.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at 15:27 on Chychrun's second power-play goal of the season, a slap shot over Quick's left shoulder.

NOTES: Coyotes C Brad Richardson (flu) did not play. . Kings C Jeff Carter did not play because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. . Coyotes forward Vinnie Hinostroza practiced Thursday and could play against Anaheim on Saturday, coach Rick Tocchet said. Hinostroza has not played since Dec. 6 because of a lower-body injury.

