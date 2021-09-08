Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 8, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each.