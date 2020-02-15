Laurent, Boone lead Oklahoma State past No. 24 Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 on Saturday for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12), who have won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games.

Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points and Jahmiús Ramsey added 14 for Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5), which had won its previous three games.

The Cowboys scored the first eight points and held the Red Raiders scoreless for more than four minutes at the start. Boone rose up and threw down a vicious one-handed jam on a lob from Likekele to put Oklahoma State up 20-17.

Tech responded, and a lob from Kyler Edwards for a layup by McCullar with a second left in the first half put the Red Raiders up 29-27 at the break.

The game was close throughout the second half. Oklahoma State led 71-69 when Tech's Chris Clarke was fouled with 7.4 seconds remaining. Clarke, a 71.4 % free-throw shooter, missed both, and Likekele rebounded. Likekele was fouled and made the first but missed the second free throw. That gave Tech another chance, trailing by three.

Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone blocks Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards during an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Oklahoma State fouled Tech's Kyler Edwards with 2.5 seconds left. Edwards made the first free throw. He missed the second intentionally, but the Red Raiders committed a lane violation.

Boone was fouled on Oklahoma State's long inbound throw. He missed the first free throw and made the second with 1.9 seconds left to put the Cowboys up by three.

Oklahoma State's Lindy Waters stole a long inbound pass to allow the Cowboys to hold on.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: This loss could cost the Red Raiders dearly when it comes time for NCAA Tournament seeds. The Red Raiders fell to 2-4 on the road in league play.

Oklahoma State: This was the biggest win of the season for the Cowboys, and it comes after they already had built some momentum. The Cowboys might be a spoiler down the stretch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Red Raiders are likely to drop out of the Top 25 after this loss.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Kansas State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Visits West Virginia on Tuesday.

