Law, Song, Concolino share LPGA Tour lead at Kingsmill

Jacqui Concolino hits the ball down the fairway of the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour golf tournament at Kingsmill Resort, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Williamsburg, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Playing partners Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino stuck together in the Pure Silk Championship. Bronte Law kept up, too.

Rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, Law shot a 3-under 68 on Friday afternoon at Kingsmill Resort to match early starters Song and Concolino at 9-under 133.

Song, tied for the first-round lead with Law and Anna Nordqvist, also had a 68.

Concolino had a 67 alongside Song in the first group of the day off the 10th tee.

The three leaders are winless on the LPGA Tour.

Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina. Ciganda had a 65, and Sagstrom shot 66.