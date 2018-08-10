LeBron to make Lakers debut at Portland on Oct. 18

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will make his Los Angeles Lakers debut at Portland on Oct. 18 and play before home fans for the first time two days later.

The Lakers will host Houston on Oct. 20 at Staples Center.

The NBA released its complete regular season schedule Friday, and the Lakers will play on national TV 35 times.

For the 20th straight year, the Lakers will play on Christmas Day, traveling to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

James returns to Cleveland for his lone game against the Cavaliers on Nov. 21.

The Lakers' longest road trip of the season is a five-game, 12-day stretch from Feb. 1-12 when the Grammy Awards return to Staples Center.

They'll play 13 back-to-back sets, and two don't require any travel.

