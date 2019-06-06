Leake tosses gem, Mariners hit 5 HRs in 14-1 win over Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion capped Seattle's seven-run sixth inning with a three-run homer, Mike Leake pitched his first complete game since 2015 and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 14-1 rout of the Houston Astros.

Seattle won for just the fourth time in 20 games thanks to five homers and an outstanding performance from Leake.

Domingo Santana got Seattle's big inning started with a two-run homer, his first at home since April 27. Tom Murphy greeted reliever Brady Rodgers with a two-run shot on the first pitch, and Encarnacion put an exclamation point on the outburst with his 17th long ball, which landed in the second deck in left-center field.

Mallex Smith also had a key two-out, two-run single in the fifth off Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-3) after Seattle loaded the bases with no outs and nearly failed to capitalize. Peacock allowed only one hit through the first four innings, but struggled in the fifth and manager AJ Hinch turned to his bullpen.

Leake's six-hitter on 119 pitches was the first complete game this season for Seattle and the fifth of his career, the last coming on Sept. 30, 2015, with San Francisco. Leake (5-6) rebounded from a shaky first inning and struck out five. He allowed just four baserunners after the first.

Mac Williamson and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners in a four-run eighth.

Astros: OF George Springer (hamstring) hit on the field for the first time since being placed on the injured list May 25. ... 2B Jose Altuve ran the bases during a pregame workout. ... RHP Collin McHugh threw a brief bullpen of 18 pitches. McHugh was placed on the injured list May 21.

Mariners: Seattle expects infielders Dee Gordon (wrist), Ryon Healy (back) and J.P. Crawford (ankle) to go out on rehab assignments this weekend. Manager Scott Servais was uncertain where the trio was headed, but expected a couple of those players to likely end up in the Class A California League with the chance of rejoining the Mariners in Oakland late next week. ... RHP Felix Hernandez and RHP Hunter Strickland will throw bullpens Thursday, to be followed by live batting practice sessions before either head out on a rehab assignment.

Williamson signed a minor league deal with Seattle early Wednesday and by the end of the day hit a three-run homer for the Mariners after coming on as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Williamson was called up from Triple-A Tacoma after Braden Bishop was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lacerated spleen before the game. Williamson signed with Seattle after declining a minor league assignment and being released by San Francisco last week. He appeared in 15 games with the Giants.

Servais said LHP Yusei Kikuchi will return to the rotation Saturday when Seattle plays at the Los Angeles Angels. Kikuchi was skipped last time through the rotation after two straight poor outings.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (9-2) looks to become the first 10-game winner in the AL.

Mariners: LHP Tommy Milone (1-1) makes his fourth start. Milone got a no-decision in his last outing against the Angels.

