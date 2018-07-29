Kathleen Baker sets world record in 100 back at US nationals

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kathleen Baker set a world record in winning the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. national championships.

The 21-year-old Olympian won in 58.00 seconds Saturday night, lowering the mark of 58.10 set by Kylie Masse of Australia last year.

Baker also took possession of the American record, bettering the time of 58.33 set by Missy Franklin in 2012. Franklin didn't enter the backstroke events at nationals after having surgery on both shoulders 1 1/2 years ago.

Olivia Smoliga was second in 58.75 and 16-year-old Regan Smith took third in 58.83.

Baker completed a sweep of the backstroke events in Irvine, having won the 200. She earned a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the 100 back.