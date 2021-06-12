Leiter strikes out 10, Vandy CWS bound with 4-1 win over ECU June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 3:43 p.m.
1 of17 East Carolina starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter throws against East Carolina during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 East Carolina starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Vanderbilt starting pitcher Jack Leiter (22) returns to the dugout after the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against East Carolina, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Vanderbilt's Carter Young (9) runs to first after hitting a single and driving in Javier Vaz, top right, against East Carolina during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Vanderbilt's Carter Young drives in two runs with a single against East Carolina during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Vanderbilt Javier Vaz scores against East Carolina during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez (99) is congratulated after scoring against East Carolina during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 East Carolina's Josh Moylan (66) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz (2) steals third as East Carolina third baseman Zach Agnos takes the throw during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 East Carolina's Josh Moylan (66) is congratulated after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings on Saturday and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series with a 4-1 win over No. 13 seed East Carolina in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional.
Leiter (10-3) allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores (45-15) allowed during the series. Vanderbilt beat ECU 2-0 in Friday’s opener.