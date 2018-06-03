Liberty-Fever, Box
Published 9:32 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
|NEW YORK (87)
Charles 9-22 5-5 23, Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Hartley 3-6 1-1 7, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Zellous 5-12 7-8 17, Allen 0-4 2-2 2, Nurse 8-16 15-16 34, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 30-32 87.
|INDIANA (81)
Achonwa 2-4 4-6 8, Dupree 8-18 0-1 16, K.Mitchell 9-17 3-5 26, T.Mitchell 5-9 0-0 10, Wheeler 4-12 5-6 14, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Abdelkader 1-4 0-0 3, Gwathmey 0-2 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-2 0-0 0, McCall 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 31-79 12-18 81.
|New York
|21
|25
|12
|13
|16—87
|Indiana
|19
|10
|23
|19
|10—81
3-Point Goals_New York 3-19 (Nurse 3-8, Hartley 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Zellous 0-2, Allen 0-3, Charles 0-4), Indiana 7-23 (K.Mitchell 5-9, Ben Abdelkader 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Gwathmey 0-1, McCall 0-1, Dupree 0-1, Vivians 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 46 (Stokes 12), Indiana 33 (Dupree 8). Assists_New York 14 (Nurse, Hartley 4), Indiana 17 (Wheeler 7). Total Fouls_New York 18, Indiana 28. Technicals_Wheeler. A_5,575 (18,165).