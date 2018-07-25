Liberty-Lynx, Box
|NEW YORK (82)
Boyd 2-5 0-0 4, Charles 12-18 6-7 32, Coleman 1-4 0-0 3, Rodgers 2-6 1-1 5, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, Hartley 4-9 3-3 12, Nurse 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 1-5 2-2 4, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Zahui B 6-14 0-0 15. Totals 31-73 12-13 82.
|MINNESOTA (85)
Augustus 7-15 0-0 14, Brunson 2-9 6-12 10, Fowles 10-14 7-11 27, Moore 3-15 6-7 12, Whalen 4-8 1-1 10, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Larkins 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Wright 2-4 0-0 5, Zandalasini 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-76 20-31 85.
|New York
|28
|22
|16
|16—82
|Minnesota
|20
|26
|19
|20—85
3-Point Goals_New York 8-29 (Zahui B 3-7, Charles 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Hartley 1-3, Nurse 1-5, Rodgers 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Prince 0-3), Minnesota 3-19 (Whalen 1-2, Wright 1-3, Zandalasini 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Brunson 0-3, Moore 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Charles 15), Minnesota 37 (Fowles 11). Assists_New York 23 (Boyd 9), Minnesota 20 (Augustus, Brunson 5). Total Fouls_New York 23, Minnesota 13. Technicals_New York coach Katie Smith. A_9,830 (19,356).