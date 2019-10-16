Lightning-Canadiens Sums
|Tampa Bay
|1 2 0—3
|Montreal
|1 0 0—1
First Period_1, Montreal, Petry 2 (Domi), 15:46 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Coburn 1 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 19:53. Penalties_Gourde, TB, (slashing), 14:22.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Hedman, Kucherov), 1:04 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Johnson 2 (Gourde, Palat), 2:01. Penalties_Kulak, MTL, (holding), 0:31; Hedman, TB, (roughing), 9:16; Sergachev, TB, (holding stick), 13:27.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (slashing), 4:35; Shattenkirk, TB, (delay of game), 13:10.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-9-6_22. Montreal 9-11-14_34.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 1; Montreal 1 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-1-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Price 2-2-1 (22-19).
A_20,406 (21,288). T_2:29.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Julien Fournier.