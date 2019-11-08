https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Lightning-Sabres-Sum-14821310.php
Lightning-Sabres Sum
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1—3
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 5 (Point, Shattenkirk), 3:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 3 (Hedman, Stamkos), 16:14 (pp).
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 6 (McCabe, Ristolainen), 15:43.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 3 (Maroon, Paquette), 7:45. 5, Buffalo, Reinhart 7 (Olofsson, Jokiharju), 11:30.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-13-8_34. Buffalo 9-5-8_22.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-4-0 (22 shots-20 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 3-3-1 (34-31).
A_13,230 (16,000). T_2:33.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.
