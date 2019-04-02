Lightning-Senators Sums
|Tampa Bay
|1 2 2—5
|Ottawa
|1 0 1—2
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Gourde 21 (Kucherov, Point), 12:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 21 (DeMelo, Pageau), 18:48. Penalties_Johnson, TB, (hooking), 9:39.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 6 (Kucherov, Coburn), 7:48. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 41 (Kucherov, Gourde), 13:43. Penalties_Gibbons, OTT, (tripping), 8:51; White, OTT, (slashing), 15:34.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Veronneau 2 (Balcers, Wolanin), 4:34 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Gourde 22 (Sergachev, Coburn), 5:22. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 42 (Palat, Joseph), 16:55. Penalties_Gaunce, TB, served by Miller, (slashing), 3:21; Gaunce, TB, Major (fighting), 3:21; Smith, OTT, Major (fighting), 3:21; Tkachuk, OTT, (interference), 5:55; Kucherov, TB, (interference), 6:24; Coburn, TB, (slashing), 9:17.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-10-11_26. Ottawa 11-4-9_24.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 38-10-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 17-26-4 (26-21).
A_13,628 (18,572). T_2:25.
Referees_Beau Halkidis, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Libor Suchanek.