Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Canucks 6-5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and the Calgary Flames bounced back after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 on Sunday night.

The Canucks and Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention and face each other twice more to end the regular season — despite several postseason matchups already underway. The overlap is due to the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through Vancouver’s team and halted the Canucks' schedule for three weeks.