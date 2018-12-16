https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Lions-Bills-Stats-13470464.php
Lions-Bills Stats
|Detroit
|0
|13
|0
|0—13
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|7—14
|Second Quarter
Det_A.Jones 4 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 10:45.
Buf_Allen 3 run (Hauschka kick), 7:55.
Det_Zenner 1 run (Prater kick), 3:46.
|Fourth Quarter
Buf_Foster 42 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 10:26.
A_59,110.
___
|Det
|Buf
|First downs
|14
|20
|Total Net Yards
|313
|312
|Rushes-yards
|26-105
|37-117
|Passing
|208
|195
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|3-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-29-0
|13-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-9
|Punts
|7-45.3
|6-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-81
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|28:54
|31:06
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Riddick 8-47, Zenner 10-45, Blount 7-9, Powell 1-4. Buffalo, K.Ford 14-46, M.Murphy 11-35, Allen 9-16, DiMarco 1-9, McCloud 1-7, McKenzie 1-4.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 22-29-0-208. Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-204.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 7-146, Toilolo 4-28, Powell 3-11, Zenner 3-0, A.Jones 2-9, Riddick 2-9, T.Jones 1-5. Buffalo, McKenzie 6-53, Foster 4-108, Croom 1-25, Z.Jones 1-11, K.Ford 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 48.
