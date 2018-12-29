Littleton has 22, No. 13 Texas women top NW State 104-66

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Destiny Littleton scored 22 points, one of three Texas players to set career highs, and the No. 13 Longhorns warmed up for conference play with its highest scoring game of the season on Saturday, a 104-66 win over Northwestern State.

Sug Sutton had 18 points and Olamide Aborowa 17, both career bests, for the Longhorns (10-2), who had five players score in double figures. Littleton went 11 for 11 from the foul line and had seven assists and six rebounds.

Texas, which opens Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, made a season-high 12 of 19 3-pointers (63 percent) and shot 54.5 percent (36 of 66) overall. Sutton was 4 of 4 from distance and Danni Williams went 5 of 7 for 15 points. The Longhorns had a 47-16 rebounding advantage — 25-8 on the offensive end — and went 20 of 29 from the foul line while Northwestern State was 4 of 10.

RaVon Nero led the Lady Demons (5-6) with 18 points.

Texas closed the first half with a 13-0 run for a 52-29 lead and opened the second half with 11 straight points.