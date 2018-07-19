Liverpool signs Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma

Liverpool has signed Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma in the latest big-money purchase by the English club.

Liverpool announced the signing late Thursday. No fee was disclosed but British media reported it was 65 million pounds ($85 million), a world record for a goalkeeper.

Alisson is set to replace Loris Karius, who made two high-profile mistakes in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May.

Virgil van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender when he joined Liverpool from Southampton for $99 million in January.

Central midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita have joined Liverpool this offseason for a reported combined cost of $120 million.

Liverpool hasn't won the English league since its 18th top-flight title in 1990.

