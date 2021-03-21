Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1

First Period_None. Penalties_McNabb, LV (Tripping), 3:48.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Walker 1 (Moore, Kopitar), 5:58. 2, Los Angeles, Brown 14 (Kopitar, Iafallo), 6:49 (pp). Penalties_Wagner, LA (Fighting), 3:02; Kolesar, LV (Fighting), 3:02; Vegas bench, served by Carrier (Delay of Game), 5:58; Walker, LA (Hooking), 13:09; MacDermid, LA (Tripping), 16:22.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Nosek 3 (Kolesar), 16:33. 4, Los Angeles, Carter 6 (Athanasiou), 17:28. Penalties_Carter, LA (Tripping), 2:07; Doughty, LA (Delay of Game), 2:36.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-10-24_42. Los Angeles 10-14-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Los Angeles 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 16-6-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 6-6-4 (42-41).

A_0 (18,230). T_2:29.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.