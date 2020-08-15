https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Los-Angeles-90-Indiana-76-15486786.php
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogwumike
|21:35
|8-9
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|17
|Sykes
|30:02
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
|5
|4
|2
|Parker
|24:20
|1-6
|4-4
|0-5
|5
|3
|6
|C.Gray
|24:20
|6-10
|1-1
|0-0
|5
|0
|13
|Wiese
|25:32
|2-2
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|8
|Anigwe
|21:38
|3-5
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|5
|7
|Williams
|21:24
|7-13
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|21
|Cooper
|18:42
|4-8
|5-6
|0-1
|2
|3
|14
|Gülich
|7:52
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Augustus
|4:35
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|33-61
|13-17
|5-21
|25
|24
|90
Percentages: FG .541, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Williams 7-12, Wiese 2-2, Cooper 1-1, Ogwumike 1-2, C.Gray 0-1, Gülich 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).
Turnovers: 13 (C.Gray 4, Wiese 3, Parker 2, Anigwe, Ogwumike, Sykes, Williams).
Steals: 14 (Sykes 5, Anigwe 2, Parker 2, Wiese 2, C.Gray, Cooper, Ogwumike).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dupree
|21:25
|2-5
|1-1
|1-1
|3
|0
|5
|T.Mitchell
|35:07
|4-13
|9-10
|3-8
|4
|2
|18
|McCowan
|19:34
|5-10
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|3
|11
|Allemand
|28:55
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|4
|K.Mitchell
|29:57
|8-13
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|4
|25
|Achonwa
|24:10
|1-4
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Cox
|14:51
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|0
|2
|Burke
|13:46
|0-1
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Doyle
|12:15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|24-58
|19-21
|11-32
|17
|14
|76
Percentages: FG .414, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (K.Mitchell 7-9, Doyle 1-1, T.Mitchell 1-3, Achonwa 0-1, Allemand 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Achonwa).
Turnovers: 22 (Allemand 5, Achonwa 4, K.Mitchell 4, McCowan 3, Cox 2, Dupree 2, Doyle, T.Mitchell).
Steals: 5 (Allemand 3, McCowan, T.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Los Angeles
|22
|30
|25
|13
|—
|90
|Indiana
|18
|14
|22
|22
|—
|76
T_1:59.
