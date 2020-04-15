https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15202091.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|51
|32.2
|476-1016
|.469
|107-292
|311-350
|.889
|1370
|26.9
|George
|42
|29.1
|291-674
|.432
|133-333
|165-187
|.882
|880
|21.0
|Williams
|60
|29.3
|367-883
|.416
|107-295
|278-322
|.863
|1119
|18.7
|Harrell
|63
|27.8
|471-812
|.580
|0-18
|231-351
|.658
|1173
|18.6
|Shamet
|47
|27.5
|146-351
|.416
|105-268
|57-63
|.905
|454
|9.7
|Morris
|12
|28.3
|44-114
|.386
|17-60
|9-11
|.818
|114
|9.5
|Jackson
|9
|19.4
|31-59
|.525
|14-31
|9-10
|.900
|85
|9.4
|Zubac
|64
|18.1
|202-336
|.601
|0-2
|107-141
|.759
|511
|8.0
|Beverley
|48
|27.1
|139-325
|.428
|75-198
|27-41
|.659
|380
|7.9
|Green
|55
|20.5
|125-302
|.414
|74-204
|32-44
|.727
|356
|6.5
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|51
|11.9
|76-188
|.404
|55-142
|27-34
|.794
|234
|4.6
|Kabengele
|12
|5.3
|14-32
|.438
|9-20
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|3.5
|McGruder
|50
|15.0
|61-156
|.391
|22-79
|15-28
|.536
|159
|3.2
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Coffey
|13
|7.5
|13-33
|.394
|1-7
|1-3
|.333
|28
|2.2
|Motley
|13
|3.2
|11-15
|.733
|1-1
|5-7
|.714
|28
|2.2
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|35
|7.7
|22-54
|.407
|3-12
|9-12
|.750
|56
|1.6
|TEAM
|64
|241.2
|2664-5739
|.464
|778-2123
|1330-1679
|.792
|7436
|116.2
|OPPONENTS
|64
|241.2
|2520-5776
|.436
|768-2255
|1211-1589
|.762
|7019
|109.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|52
|321
|373
|7.3
|254
|5.0
|98
|0
|92
|140
|31
|George
|22
|219
|241
|5.7
|162
|3.9
|101
|0
|56
|113
|20
|Williams
|28
|158
|186
|3.1
|344
|5.7
|77
|1
|40
|172
|10
|Harrell
|163
|282
|445
|7.1
|107
|1.7
|146
|0
|39
|108
|72
|Shamet
|6
|84
|90
|1.9
|87
|1.9
|130
|0
|19
|36
|9
|Morris
|7
|41
|48
|4.0
|18
|1.5
|33
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Jackson
|4
|22
|26
|2.9
|29
|3.2
|19
|0
|2
|17
|4
|Zubac
|166
|295
|461
|7.2
|69
|1.1
|146
|0
|13
|53
|60
|Beverley
|56
|203
|259
|5.4
|179
|3.7
|150
|1
|53
|64
|25
|Green
|75
|273
|348
|6.3
|43
|.8
|146
|0
|25
|45
|20
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|30
|91
|121
|2.4
|31
|.6
|41
|0
|6
|18
|3
|Kabengele
|1
|10
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McGruder
|26
|102
|128
|2.6
|30
|.6
|67
|0
|23
|21
|8
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Coffey
|4
|10
|14
|1.1
|9
|.7
|12
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Motley
|3
|7
|10
|.8
|8
|.6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|29
|33
|.9
|38
|1.1
|36
|0
|8
|14
|5
|TEAM
|701
|2368
|3069
|48.0
|1526
|23.8
|1411
|4
|456
|946
|318
|OPPONENTS
|695
|2216
|2911
|45.5
|1508
|23.6
|1460
|0
|503
|908
|314
