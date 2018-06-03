Louisville eliminates Kent State with 12-6 NCAA tourney win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Danny Oriente hit a two-run double in a six-run fifth inning and finished with three hits and four RBIs, helping Louisville beat Kent State 12-6 in an NCAA regional elimination game Sunday.

Logan Wyatt capped the big fifth with an RBI single for a 9-1 lead, and the Cardinals (45-18) cruised from there a day after their 16-game regional winning streak was stopped by Lubbock Regional host Texas Tech.

Louisville advanced to face the Red Raiders in the regional final later Sunday, needing two wins over Texas Tech to advance to a sixth straight Super Regional.

Nick Kanavas and Pete Schuler homered in a three-run eighth for the Golden Flashes (40-18), who were making their first NCAA appearance since 2014.

Bobby Miller (6-1) gave up six hits and six runs in eight innings, and the freshman right-hander matched his career high with six strikeouts.

Eli Krause (9-4) gave up seven hits and four walks in four innings, allowing five runs, four earned.

Jake Snider and Devin Mann had three hits apiece for the Cardinals.