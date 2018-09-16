Louisville safety Iakopo is carted off with serious injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville senior safety London Iakopo was carted off the field with what coach Bobby Petrino later said was an upper body injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 20-17 win against Western Kentucky.

Iakopo was injured while tackling WKU's Joshua Samuel after an 11-yard run to the right sideline. Players and coaches surrounded Iakopo as medical personnel tended to him before he was strapped to a flat board and placed on a cart. Iakopo was cheered as he left the field.

Iakopo had eight tackles before leaving the game and Petrino said, "He's doing good."

The Cardinals played WKU without defensive end Jonathan Greenard (wrist), who was injured in the opener against top-ranked Alabama. Linebacker Dorian Etheridge did not dress after spraining his ankle last week against Indiana State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25