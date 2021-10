LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville plans to retire the No. 8 jersey of former Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson, the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

Jackson’s number will be retired during a ceremony at Louisville’s Nov. 13 home game against Syracuse. Jackson joins Johnny Unitas as the school’s only football players to have their numbers retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired in 2003.