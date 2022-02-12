Love's 18, Tar Heels' blistering start sinks Seminoles 94-74 Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 4:28 p.m.
1 of15 North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles dunks against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Florida State center Tanor Ngom (11) guards North Carolina guard D'Marco Dunn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Florida State forward Harrison Prieto (30) and guard Caleb Mills during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton (24) and guard Dontrez Styles (3) defend against Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts following a basket against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 North Carolina guard Leaky Black, left, and Florida State forward John Butler reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) and guard Dontrez Styles, right, defend against Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Florida State forward Harrison Prieto (30) and forward John Butler reach for a rebound with North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a dominating first half, including scoring the first 18 points of the game, to roll to a 94-74 win over Florida State on Saturday.
Amando Bacot had his 19th double-double with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). RJ Davis and Brady Manek both added 16 points.