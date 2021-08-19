Lowe hits 29th homer, Rays extend Orioles' skid to 15 games MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 6:21 p.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2 on Thursday.
The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.