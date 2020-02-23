Loyola Marymount 66, Portland 58
Scott 3-10 8-11 14, Jawara 2-6 0-0 4, Johansson 3-5 4-4 12, Zivanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 1-2 3, Leaupepe 8-12 7-7 25, Alipiev 1-2 3-4 5, Dortch 1-1 0-0 2, dos Anjos 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 24-30 66.
Diabate 5-7 1-3 11, Tryon 3-5 0-0 7, Adams 3-9 0-0 7, Harewood 2-8 4-7 8, Porter 1-10 0-0 3, Walker 3-9 4-5 12, Akwuba 3-4 0-2 6, Ferebee 0-1 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 22-57 9-17 58.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 27-18. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 4-10 (Leaupepe 2-2, Johansson 2-4, Alipiev 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jawara 0-2), Portland 5-23 (Walker 2-6, Tryon 1-2, Adams 1-3, Porter 1-4, Fahrensohn 0-2, Harewood 0-6). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 38 (Scott 12), Portland 20 (Diabate 6). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Scott 4), Portland 16 (Tryon 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 19, Portland 24.