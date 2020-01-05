Lucas' layup at buzzer gives Milwaukee Panthers 64-62 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Te'Jon Lucas took an inbounds pass with 4.2 seconds left and drove the length of the floor to score the winning layup and give Milwaukee a 64-62 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

Tarkus Ferguson made a layup to tie the game before Lucas responded and was swarmed over by his teammates under the basket.

Milwaukee never led until Josh Thomas' layup with 3:18 left amid a 9-0 run gave the Panthers a 62-59 lead. Ferguson made two free throws with 1:21 remaining before his tying layup.

Lucas finished with 19 points. Darius Roy also had 19 points plus eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-9, 2-2 Horizon League)

Ferguson had 19 points and three blocks for the Flames (6-11, 1-3). Braelen Bridges added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee matches up against Green Bay on the road on Saturday. UIC plays against Northern Kentucky at home on Friday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com