Lucas leads Oregon State past Stanford, 68-63

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored a season-high 21 points, Kylor Kelly matched his season-high with seven blocks and Oregon State ended a four-game losing streak to Stanford with a 68-63 victory Thursday night.

Tres Tinkle added 15 points and Ethan Thompson had 14 for the Beavers (13-8, 3-6 Pac-12), who also ended a four-game slide.

Oscar da Silva scored 22 points and had eight rebounds to lead Stanford (15-5, 4-3), which has lost three straight. Tyrell Terry added 13 points and Daejon Davis had 12.

Kelly, who also scored 10 points, moved into first place all-time with 185 career blocks. He ranks second in the nation in blocked shots.

An offensive rebound and layup by da Silva brought the Cardinal within 65-63 with 20 seconds left but Oregon State made its free throws.

Isaac White’s putback with 12:48 remaining to play brought Stanford within 46-44 but Lucas answered, converting a three-point play.

Terry hit a layup to make it a one-point game, but the Beavers scored 12 unanswered points to open a 13-point edge with 8:35 to play. Tinkle scored the final two points of the rally on a pair of technical fouls shots

Oregon State outscored the Cardinal 15-3 over the final 4:05 and the Beavers took a 31-22 lead into halftime. Lucas, whose previous best was 12 points, scored 11 of his points during that span.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Lucas scored 19 points in his previous nine games combined before breaking out against Stanford. The freshman was a prolific scorer in high school, setting a CIF SoCal record with 3,356 career points. Lucas entered the contest shooting 25.9% from the field in nine games away from Gill Coliseum. … Kelley has recorded multiple blocks in 19 of his 21 games. … Tinkle reached double figures in scoring for the 86th consecutive game, three off the school record set by Mel Counts.

Stanford: Freshmen Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones are two important reasons why the Cardinal are performing better than a team picked to finish 10th. They’ve combined on 32 3-pointers during Pac-12 play entering Thursday on 47.1% shooting. Overall, Jones leads the conference with a 45.6% 3-point percentage and is ninth nationally.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Plays at California on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Oregon on Saturday.

