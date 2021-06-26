Luis Castillo strong again as Reds beat Braves 4-1 JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 7:48 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.