Lutete scores 21 to lead Mass.-Lowell over Maine 70-61

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Christian Lutete had 21 points as UMass Lowell beat Maine 70-61 on Wednesday night.

Obadiah Noel had 14 points for UMass Lowell (15-15, 7-8 America East Conference). Shawn Jones added 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Joey Glynn had 10 points and seven rebounds for the visitors.

Vincent Eze had 15 points for the Black Bears (5-24, 3-11), whose losing streak reached six games. Dennis Ashley added 11 points. Vilgot Larsson had 10 points.

Isaiah White, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest led the Black Bears, was held to 4 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The River Hawks leveled the season series against the Black Bears with the win. Maine defeated UMass Lowell 78-59 on Jan. 30. UMass Lowell finishes out the regular season against Vermont on the road on Tuesday. Maine plays Binghamton at home on Saturday.

