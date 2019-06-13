Lynx-Liberty, Box

MINNESOTA (69)

Collier 1-7 0-0 2, Dantas 3-11 0-0 9, Fowles 8-15 0-0 16, Robinson 5-11 1-2 12, Sims 5-12 3-3 14, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Christmas-Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Coates 1-1 0-1 2, Talbot 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 28-69 4-6 69.

NEW YORK (75)

Boyd 1-5 0-0 2, Charles 5-17 2-4 12, Durr 10-16 0-0 20, Nurse 9-15 4-5 26, Zahui B 5-8 4-4 15, Bias 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-13 75.

Minnesota 10 18 22 19—69 New York 19 19 17 20—75

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-30 (Dantas 3-10, Talbot 2-3, Brown 2-4, Robinson 1-4, Sims 1-4, Christmas-Kelly 0-1, Collier 0-4), New York 5-23 (Nurse 4-9, Zahui B 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Bias 0-1, Durr 0-4, Charles 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Fowles 11), New York 37 (Zahui B 13). Assists_Minnesota 19 (Robinson 7), New York 22 (Boyd 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, New York 13. Technicals_Augustus, Sims, Wright. A_1,181 (5,000).