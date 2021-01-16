MASS.-LOWELL 92, BINGHAMTON 78

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Al.Blunt
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|10
|Boudie
|16
|2-3
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Withers
|37
|9-13
|0-2
|2-12
|4
|3
|19
|Daley
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|5
|Noel
|31
|6-7
|12-14
|1-5
|2
|2
|26
|Thomas
|29
|6-10
|0-2
|0-9
|0
|1
|16
|Brooks
|9
|2-3
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|7
|An.Blunt
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Mitchell
|8
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Hammond
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-51
|18-28
|6-35
|16
|17
|92
Percentages: FG .627, FT .643.