MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

For Games of Thursday, October 15

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

2020 HOME AWAY TEAM PITCHERS TIME G GS W-L ERA REC ERA REC ERA REC LAD TBD 0 0 0-0 0.00 0-0 0.00 0-0 0.00 0-0 ATL Wilson (R) 8:08p 6 2 1-0 4.02 1-0 2.77 0-0 10.13 1-1

___

LAST APPEARANCE 2019 VS. OPP. CAR BULLPEN VS. OPPONENT OPP. D IP H ER W-L IP ERA REC IP H ERA W-L-S N 0.0 0 0 0-0 0.0 0.00 0-0 0.0 0 0.00 0-0-0 vs BOS N 3.0 5 1 0-0 0.0 0.00 0-0 10.0 17 8.10 0-1-0

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

CAR-Career record versus this opponent.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.