Mackenzie lifts Bucknell past Lehigh 97-75 in Patriot semis

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie scored 25 points as Bucknell routed Lehigh 97-75 in the Patriot League Conference tourney semifinals on Sunday.

Nate Sestina added 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Avi Toomer had 12 points for Bucknell (21-11). Bruce Moore scored 10.

Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (20-11). Lance Tejada added 11 points. Kyle Leufroy had 11 points.

