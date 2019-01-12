Mahoney scores 22 to lead Boston University past Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 22 points and Boston University controlled the final seven minutes in a 75-69 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Navy led 28-26 at halftime and for much of the second half until a 3-pointer by Jack Hemphill gave the Terriers a 58-56 lead with 7:23 remaining. BU added to its lead and eventually went up by 10 in the final minute.

Javante McCoy had 15 points for BU (9-8, 2-2 Patriot League), which remained perfect at Alumni Hall with a 6-0 record. Jonas Harper added 14 points and Mahoney made 8 of 10 from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Tyler Scanlon, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Terriers, had only three points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

George Kiernan had 19 points for the Midshipmen (5-10, 2-2). Cam Davis added 15 points. Hasan Abdullah had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

