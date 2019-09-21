Man City falls just short of EPL record with 8-0 win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva scored a hat trick as Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, falling one goal short of tying the record for the heaviest victory in Premier League history.

There were also goals for David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne at Etihad Stadium, as the champions demolished the last-place team in the league.

Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 remains the biggest victory since the Premier League began in 1992. It was City's record win in that time, however.

City led 5-0 after 18 minutes and 7-0 after 60 minutes, putting United's record at risk. After De Bruyne scored in the 85th minute, City's fans urged their team forward, even encouraging goalkeeper Ederson to shoot.

It was the perfect reaction from City to last weekend's surprising 3-2 loss at Norwich.

