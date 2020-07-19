Man United's Bailly taken to hospital after clash of heads

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was taken to the hospital after a second clash of heads during Sunday's FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea.

Bailly had returned to action after an aerial collision with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

But there was another heavy blow to Bailly's head when he rose with teammate Harry Maguire to challenge Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for the ball.

After concussion checks, Maguire was declared fit to continue with a bandage around his head.

But during a lengthy stoppage, Bailly staggered on the touchline before being placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the Wembley touchline on a stretcher by medical staff wearing protective clothing as part of coronavirus prevention measures.

There was applause from the few people inside Wembley, where fans are locked out due to the pandemic.

“Eric is in hospital going through all the routine checks and protocols," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “He got a cut in the back of his head as well.”

United conceded just after the restart when Olivier Giroud scored. Chelsea extended its lead in the second half through Mason Mount and Harry Maguire's own-goal. United lost 3-1 with Bruno Fernandes scoring a late consolation penalty.

