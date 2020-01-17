Manhattan hands Quinnipiac its 1st MAAC loss, wins 69-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Samir Stewart scored 20 points and Manhattan moved into a first-place by knocking off the last remaining undefeated team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, rolling to a 69-57 win over Quinnipiac on Thursday night.

Quinnipiac came into the game in first place in the MAAC with a five-game win streak that included a 4-0 start to conference play. The Jaspers' only conference loss was to Fairfield.

Manhattan missed its first six shots but still managed to take a double-digit lead several times in the first half and led, 32-27 at intermission after the Bobcats closed with three 3s.

Stewart hit 4 of 9 from long range for Manhattan (8-6, 4-1), Elijah Buchanan added 12 points and four assists and Pauly Paulicap contributed 10 points and seven boards.

Aaron Falzone scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench to lead Quinnipiac (9-6, 4-1). Matt Balanc added 13 points and Kevin Marfo contributed nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Quinnipiac hosts Saint Peter's Saturday. Manhattan takes on Monmouth at home Saturday.