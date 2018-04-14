Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri suspended 3 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for three games Friday for boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Kadri was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct midway through the third period in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss Thursday night.

Seconds after Wingels caught Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit, Kadri left his feet and drove the kneeling Wingels' head into the boards.

Kadri was suspended for the fourth time in his career. He had 32 goals and 23 assists in 80 games during the regular season.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night in Boston.