March Madness? Pitino's whole 1st season at Iona maddening

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — By the time Rick Pitino got to town, the coronavirus was already there.
When Iona hired the Hall of Fame coach last March 14, there was no celebration for the new biggest man on campus. The more noteworthy arrival in the New York City suburb that week was the National Guard, sent in by Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he set up a “containment zone” that closed schools and banned large gatherings within a one-mile radius of a synagogue just down the street that was the center of one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.