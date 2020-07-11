Mardy Fish leads American Century celebrity tournament

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Former tennis player Mardy Fish birdied the final five holes Saturday to take a three-point lead over former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams in the American Century Championship.

The celebrity tournament is being played without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course because of the coronavirus pandemic. The $600,000 purse and additional money are being donated to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, the Equal Justice Initiative and Lake Tahoe regional non-profits.

Fish had a 37-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system. He opened with a bogey, then made 10 birdies in a 9-under 63 to push his two-day points total to 55.

The nearly 300-pound Williams is trying to become the first lineman to win the event. He had a 27-point day, making an eagle, five birdies and six bogeys in a 71.

Former pitcher John Smoltz was third at 37 points. Two-time defending champion Tony Romo was tied for fourth at 36 with Dell Curry and Derek Lowe.

Golden State star Stephen Curry was 11th with 30 points.

Charles Barkley was 70th in the 71-player field with minus-50 points. Former running back Eddie George was three points behind Barkley.