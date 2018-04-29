Mariners 10, Indians 4

Seattle Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon cf 5 1 4 1 Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Zimmer cf 5 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 1 2 2 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 3 2 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 5 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 3 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 5 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 2 2 0 Gamel lf 5 1 1 1 Guyer rf 3 1 1 2 Healy 1b 4 3 3 4 Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 2 0 0 0 Kipnis ph-2b 1 1 0 0 Totals 42 10 14 10 Totals 34 4 8 4

Seattle 050 001 031—10 Cleveland 020 000 200— 4

E_Kipnis (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cano (7), Healy (2), Jose.Ramirez 2 (4), Gomes (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Cano (3), Haniger (10), Healy 2 (3), Guyer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales W,3-2 6 6 2 2 1 4 Altavilla 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 Pazos H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Tomlin L,0-4 6 10 6 6 0 3 Olson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Goody 1 3 3 3 1 2 McAllister 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Tomlin (Cruz), by Altavilla (Gomes). WP_Altavilla.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:01. A_17,878 (35,225).