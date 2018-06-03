https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-2-Rays-1-12964412.php
Mariners 2, Rays 1
Published 7:20 pm, Sunday, June 3, 2018
|Tampa Bay
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cron dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Healy 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|An.Rmne pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gomez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Field lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Span lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|02x—2
E_B.Miller (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4. 2B_B.Miller (8). SB_D.Gordon (19). S_M.Smith (2), Heredia (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Roe H,13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Venters H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado L,0-2 BS,2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Seattle
|Hernandez W,6-4
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Diaz S,21-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Hernandez (Duffy), by Hernandez (Cron). WP_Snell, Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:40. A_26,567 (47,943).
