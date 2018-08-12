Mariners 3, Astros 2

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp cf 4 0 0 0 Span lf 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 2b 4 1 1 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Healy 1b 4 0 3 1 White 1b 2 0 1 2 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 10 3 Totals 31 2 5 2

Seattle 000 300 000—3 Houston 020 000 000—2

E_Stassi (1). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (27), Healy 2 (13), Reddick (12). 3B_Herrmann (2). SB_D.Gordon (27).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle LeBlanc W,7-2 5 3 2 2 2 5 Vincent H,12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Duke H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Warren H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Colome H,22 1 2 0 0 1 0 Diaz S,45-48 1 0 0 0 0 2 Houston Morton L,12-3 6 7 3 3 1 4 Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rondon 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Morton (Span).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:56. A_38,888 (41,168).