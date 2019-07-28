Mariners 3, Tigers 2, 10 innings,

Detroit Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 1 J.Crwfr ss 5 0 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn dh 4 1 2 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 1 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 1 H.Cstro rf 4 0 2 1 Court 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 1 0 Vglbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Negron rf 1 0 0 0 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 Moore rf 1 1 1 0 Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 34 3 6 3

Detroit 000 110 000 0—2 Seattle 000 000 110 1—3

E_Vogelbach (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Seattle 7. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (14), C.Stewart (20), K.Seager (9), Moore (9). HR_Goodrum (10), Do.Santana (20). CS_J.Jones (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 10 B.Farmer H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hardy H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 J.Jimenez BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 1 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cisnero L,0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Seattle Wisler 2 0 0 0 0 2 Milone 5 6 2 2 1 5 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 Elias W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:58. A_20,024 (47,943).