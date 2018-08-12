Mariners 4, Astros 3, 10 innings,

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 5 0 3 1 T.Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf-cf 5 0 1 0 Stassi ph-c 2 0 0 0 Segura ss 5 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 1 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 1 Healy 1b 4 1 2 2 M.Gnzal 2b 4 0 2 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Span ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Fisher cf 1 0 0 0 An.Rmne 2b 3 0 1 0 K.Tcker lf 3 1 0 0 D.Grdon ph-2b 1 1 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Gurriel ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Totals 38 4 11 4 Totals 35 3 7 3

Seattle 010 000 101 1—4 Houston 000 000 030 0—3

E_Seager (11). DP_Seattle 2, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 6. 2B_Haniger (24). HR_Healy (22), Zunino (17). SF_Gattis (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Ramirez 5 3 0 0 0 3 Warren H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Pazos H,17 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Vincent BS,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Duke W,5-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz S,46-49 1 1 0 0 0 2 Houston Keuchel 7 7 2 1 1 5 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rondon BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 1 Osuna L,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1

Pazos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Pazos (Tucker).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_3:10. A_40,048 (41,168).