Mariners 4, Rays 3
Published 10:18 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
|Seattle
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cron dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rfsnydr pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gomez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Field lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wendle ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Seattle
|002
|110
|000—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020—3
E_Seager (5). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Segura (18), Zunino (5). HR_Cron (14), Arroyo (1). SB_Segura (14). CS_Segura (4), Wendle (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,7-3
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Colome H,4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Diaz S,22-25
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Font L,0-3
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Andriese
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Nuno
|4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Gonzales (Cron), by Andriese (Cruz), by Diaz (Wendle). WP_Colome.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ben May.
T_2:50. A_12,435 (42,735).
