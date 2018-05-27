Mariners 4, Twins 3, 12 innings,

Minnesota Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 3 1 Kepler rf-cf 5 1 2 1 Beckham 2b 1 0 1 0 Sano 1b 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 2 0 Adranza pr-1b 1 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 5 0 2 1 N.Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 E.Escbr 3b 5 0 1 1 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 Garver c 5 0 0 0 Healy 1b 5 0 0 0 Mrrison dh 5 0 1 0 Gamel lf 5 0 2 0 G.Petit ss 5 0 1 0 Zunino c 5 1 1 1 Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 An.Rmne 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Grssman rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 41 3 8 3 Totals 41 4 10 4

Minnesota 000 002 010 000—3 Seattle 000 003 000 001—4

E_G.Petit (2). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Kepler (15), E.Rosario (14). HR_Segura (4), N.Cruz (8), Zunino (8). SB_Gamel (3). CS_G.Petit (1). S_Heredia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Odorizzi 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 3 Duke 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hildenberger 2 0 0 0 0 1 Magill L,1-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Seattle LeBlanc 6 4 2 2 2 4 Cook H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vincent H,10 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Pazos BS,1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 0 Nicasio 2 0 0 0 0 5 Bradford W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Magill (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Will Little; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:40. A_23,986 (47,943).