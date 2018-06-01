https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Mariners-6-Rangers-1-12959262.php
Mariners 6, Rangers 1
Updated 1:18 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|2
|3
|2
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Profar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Span lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|Seattle
|102
|020
|10x—6
E_Kiner-Falefa (6). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Profar (17), Segura (17). 3B_D.Gordon (2). HR_Mazara (13), N.Cruz (10). SF_Segura (5), N.Cruz (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor L,4-4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|Bush
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|LeBlanc W,1-0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Pazos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bradford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:53. A_15,630 (47,943).
