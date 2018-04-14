Mariners 7, Athletics 4

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Joyce lf 2 0 1 0 D.Grdon cf 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 2 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 Cano 2b 1 2 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 3 Haniger rf 4 1 2 4 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 3 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 1 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 2 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Marjama c 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0 I.Szuki lf 3 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 1 0 1 0 Maxwell ph 1 0 0 0 An.Rmne 1b 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 7 11 7

Oakland 200 001 010—4 Seattle 200 000 50x—7

E_D.Gordon (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 6. 2B_D.Gordon (1), K.Seager (3). HR_K.Davis 2 (4), M.Chapman (5), Haniger (3), Vogelbach (1). CS_Heredia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Triggs 5 5 2 2 2 4 Buchter H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Petit H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Coulombe L,0-1 0 0 1 1 1 0 Hatcher BS,1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Hendriks 0 1 0 0 0 0 Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Leake 6 7 3 3 2 4 Altavilla W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Nicasio 1 1 1 1 0 1 Diaz S,5-5 1 0 0 0 1 1

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Hendriks pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Leake.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:08. A_25,352 (47,943).